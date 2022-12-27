Satara (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident a one-year-old girl died after a jelly chocolate getting stuck in her throat here in Maharashtra's in Karmveer Nagar in Satara district on Christmas night. The girl identified as Sharwari Sudhir Jadhav was rushed to the hospital by her parents and the neighbours but she choked to death even before the doctors could start treatment.

The incident happened on Saturday night when a little a little girl living next door to Sharwari gave her a jelly chocolate to eat. Sharwari being just one year old gobbled up the entire piece and immediately it got stuck in his throat. Chocked, the little girl started coughing vigorously following which she collapsed and fell unconscious.

Seeing her in an unconscious state, Sharwari's father called his next door neighbour Devba Jadhav who along with his parents rushed the district government hospital but before the doctors could do anything the little girl choked to death.

A per the police, She swallowed jelly chocolate herself. But the chocolate stuck in her throat and she started coughing. While coughing she After noticing her in an unconscious condition, her husband called Devba Jadhav who lives next to his house. He immediately took Sharwari to the District Government Hospital.

According to the doctors the jelly candy got stuck in his throat and it blocked her windpipe. She couldn't breathe and that resulted in her death. There was heart wrenching scene at the hospital as her mother wailed inconsolably. Satara Medical Officer Dr Salunkhe has filed a police complaint in it.

In a similar case in 2017 case at Kozhikode in Kerala, a four year old boy was choked to death when he tried to swallow jelly candy . A case of unnatural death was booked at that time and the sell of jelly chocolate was also banned in the town.