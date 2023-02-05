Mumbai (Maharashtra): A first investigation report (FIR) has been registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint filed by his wife Andrea, police sources said. The incident took place on Sunday.

In her complaint, the cricketer's wife alleged that Kambli verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol. Although Police has not arrested him so far, investigation is in progress. This has been told by a Mumbai Police official on Sunday.