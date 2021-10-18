Pune: A case of forgery and cheating is registered by Kelwe police against Kiran Gosavi, the NCB witness in the Rave party case who was also seen taking selfies with Aryan Khan. He was last seen on the Goa-bound cruise ship when the NCB arrested Aryan Khan along with 7 others relating to this drug case.

Gosavi, allegedly duped two youths for Rs 1.5 Lakh by assuring them jobs in Malaysia. The complaint was filed soon after the youth realised at the airport that the ticket and visa given to him were forged. A lookout notice has been issued by Pune police for Kiran Gosavi, the man who hit headlines after his selfie with Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office went viral on October 2.

The notice has been issued to prevent him from escaping from the country, as per sources. A case has been registered against Kiran Prakash Gosavi in Pune on May 29, 2018, at Faraskhana police station. Kiran Gosavi had swindled Rs 3 lakh from a Pune youth in May 2018 on the promise of getting him a job in Malaysia. Later, he was declared absconding.

Also Read: Sena Minister to SC: Probe NCB, Aryan Khan's 'fundamental rights breach'

He was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Triggering a row, Gosavi was the 'witness' during the central agency's raid on cruise ship Cordelia on October 2. Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had raised objections to Gosavi's presence at the NCB office after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

Meanwhile, the NCB had clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency.

Regarding the drugs-on-cruise case, Sessions Court reserved the bail order for Aryan Khan for October 20. Khan will be in judicial custody till then. Additional Solicitor General told the court that it is likely that Aryan Khan will flee the country. Aryan Khan along with eight others have been arrested in the case.