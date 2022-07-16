Wardha (Maharashtra): A case has been registered against a person for washing vegetables in sewer water. The incident took place in MNS Chowk in Hinganghat area of the Wardha district. Video of the man dipping a bunch of veggies in a drain went viral following which police registered a case against the person.

Municipal administrator Satish Misal filed a complaint against the vegetable seller who was seen washing vegetables in drain water. The man in the video lives in Dangri area of ​​the city and his name is Shubham Tamte. The police are also in search of other persons in the video. Arguments are being made that such things have been going on for the past few days. It is not yet known who exactly shot this video.