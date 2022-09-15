Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) : Six dead and 25 injured when a bus coming Poonch met with an accident at Manjakot in border district of Rajouri on Thursday. Officials said that a bus on way from Surankote sub division of Poonch to Rajouri district headquarters went out of the driver’s control and fell into a deep gorge at Deri Ralyote.

"We have launched a major rescue operation at the site and teams of police, army, health department and local population are on job,” said an official. He said that several persons are feared dead and injured.

This comes just a day after 12 persons were killed and 27 others injured in a road accident in Mandi tehsil of adjacent Poonch district on Wednesday.