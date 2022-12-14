A 17-year-old girl suffered burns after a bike-borne duo threw acid on her.

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was attacked Wednesday near Uttam Nagar with acid-like substance by a bike-borne duo while she was on her way to school with her younger sister, in Delhi's Dwarka district at around 7:30 am, police said. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and one of the culprits have been arrested.

"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan. The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said.

The girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained by police, the DCP said. As per the preliminary report, she is stable, the cops quoted doctors as saying. They added that it would be better for the doctors to brief the medical condition of the injured girl.

"Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. It (acid) has entered both her eyes," the father of the victim girl told the media, while he anxiously waited to hear more from the doctors on his daughter's condition.

The local police was informed at around 9 am about the attack which unfolded in Mohan Garden police limits in full public view. The attack episode was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The video has trickled out to the social media platforms and is doing rounds.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the said acid attack. A team from the Commission will be pressed into service to visit the hospital. The team is expected to inquire the matter and will extend every possible assistance it could to help rehabilitate the victim.

"Acid was thrown at a school girl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?" Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote in Twitter.