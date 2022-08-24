Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic accident, a 6-year-old girl died on Tuesday, after she accidentally drank kerosene assuming it to be water while playing last Friday at Pallavar Medu village of Kancheepuram District. The girl fell unconscious after she mistook kerosene for water and consumed it.

The girl was rushed to the Government hospital where she succumbed while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. Karthik, father of the deceased said, "she was under treatment for four days and died on Tuesday evening."