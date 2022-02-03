NEW DELHI: Underlining the centrality of technology in modern militaries, Chief of the Indian Navy (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar has advocated a quantum leap to develop, adopt and harness technologies.

Speaking on Thursday at the Pragyan Conclave 2022 themed ‘Contours of Future Wars and Countermeasures’, Admiral Kumar said: “I am of the view that a pole-vaulting approach to develop military technologies is essential for us to stay ahead of the adversary. The deep-seated influence of technology on warfare has been evident in warfare.”

“Today, technology is improving exponentially while costs are falling exponentially. It may be possible to fight and win in entirely new ways,” he said at the event organized by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

The Indian Navy has already completed a year of setting up a three-tier set up to focus on the issue of technology.

“Acknowledging the centrality of technology, the IN has instituted a three tier organisation consisting of Naval Technology Acceleration Council (NTAC), Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO), and Technology Development and Acceleration Call (TDAC) in February last year which is mandated to focus on technology induction in the fight component,” the CNS added.

It is a widely accepted proposition that future wars will be very technology intensive, making it imperative “to innovate and evolve mechanisms that foster development and incorporation of niche technologies at a rapid pace”.

At the same time, he had a word of caution.

“Technology alone will not be enough. Incorporation of technology must be suitably supported by evolutionary doctrines and associated concepts. Seamless integration of technology into our concept of operations and their optimal utility is what, we as leaders have to ensure.”