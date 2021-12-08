New Delhi: After the abrogation of Article 370, 96 civilians have been killed in Kashmir. The statistics were revealed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by Minister of State, Home Nityanand Rai.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, the Union Minister said

The deaths took place from August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was revoked to November 30, 2021.

Asked whether any Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Hindus were displaced following the abrogation of Article 370, Rai said no such displacement has taken place in Kashmir.

He said that recently some families of Kashmiri Pandits have shifted to Jammu from Kashmir.

"After repeal of Article 370, no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the valley. However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women, and children, living in Kashmir have moved to Jammu region. These families are of government employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions," said Rai.

