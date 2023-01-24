Los Angeles: Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's directorial 'All That Breathes' has made it to the 95th Oscar Awards after it got nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category. The documentary has nominated alongside films such as 'All That Beauty And Bloodshed', Fire Of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and 'Navalny'.

The documentary is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, in which two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times -- a black kite. Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar for best live-action short film last year, and Allison Williams, who currently stars in the horror hit 'M3GAN', announced the nominees.

Meanwhile, Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial 'The Elephant Whisperer' has made it into the Oscar race by getting nominated in the Documentary Short Film category. The short documentary will be contending alongside 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?' (Jay Rosenblatt Films), 'The Martha Mitchell Effect" (Netflix)' and 'Stranger at the Gate'.

'The Elephant Whisperer' talks about a Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world. The short documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment. The documentary will landed on OTT platform Netflix on December 8, 2022. (IANS)