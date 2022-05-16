Sabarkantha: Gemaji Ninama, a native of Gadi Wankada village in Vijayanagar, Sabarkantha, presently 95 years, is the longest retirement pensioner in Gujarat who is receiving a pension for the last 58 years.

Born before independence in 1927, Ninama started his work in the police department in 1947 but went on medical leave in 1960 and subsequently took VRS. Since then, he has been receiving a pension from the state government to date.

His family members claim that even at this age he is doing good health-wise and does all his routine chores without depending on anyone.