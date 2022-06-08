New Delhi: As announced by the DDCA, 94% of the tickets for the first T20I match between India and South Africa to be held on June 9 have been sold, with only 400 to 500 tickets left. The first of the five-match T20 series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. This time, 27 thousand tickets were kept for sale, with a stadium capacity of about 35 thousand people. The price of tickets this time has been fixed starting from Rs 599, going up to a maximum of Rs 14,000, while all of them are being sold online

According to DDCA, a golf cart facility will be provided for senior citizens to enter the stadium, so that senior citizens do not face any kind of problems. The DDCA has requested the spectators coming to watch the match to follow the Covid protocol and wear masks at all times.

With the first match scheduled on June 9, the second one is scheduled in Cuttack, the third in Visakhapatnam, the fourth in Rajkot, and the fifth one in Bangalore. Meanwhile, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley issued a statement saying the Arun Jaitley Stadium is very close to his heart.