Kanpur: India has emerged as the world's largest producer and consumer of sugar as well as world's second-largest exporter of sugar. According to the Ministry of Food, 94 lakh tonnes more sugar was prepared in the year 2021-22 than the total consumption of 265 lakh tonnes annually.

In such a situation, the sugar industry in India has collectively decided that apart from sugar, there will be an exercise for the production of special sugar and ethanol in the country.

In the year 2021-22, a total of 359 lakh tonnes of sugar was prepared inside the country. Whereas on average, 265 lakh tonnes of sugar is consumed every year. An average Indian eats about 18-19 kg of sugar per year. The figure has remained similar for the last several years.

Director of the National Sugar Association (NSI), Prof. Narendra Mohan said, "The sugar industry has decided to make as much sugar as required from the cane juice and the remaining juice will be used to produce ethanol. 20 percent ethanol will be required for blending to make petrol in the country by 2025.

"450 crore liters of ethanol is being produced annually in the country, while in the coming months this requirement will reach 1000 crore liters. In such a situation, now sugar will be made from sugarcane in the sugar industry, along with ethanol production will also be done," he added.

He further said, "This happened for the first time in the year 2021-22 when 110 lakh tonnes of sugar was exported from India. India occupied second place in terms of sugar export in the world. Whereas when it comes to special sugar, Mauritius is at the forefront in this matter. Now, the sugar industry operators of India will learn the skills of preparing special sugar from Mauritius experts."