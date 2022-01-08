Haldwani: Nearly 100 students of a private college in Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has tested positive for COVID-19. 93 students of Pal Nursing College have tested positive for the virus, according to the State health department. This new cluster has created a huge stir in the health department and district administration.

Haldwani City Magistrate Richa Singh said that all the students found positive have been kept under home isolation. Additionally, five micro containment zones have been formed by district administration after 200 people tested positive for COVID-19 in two days.

As a result, Uttarakhand government has imposed new restrictions, including the prohibition of all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.

Moreover, all schools and Anganwadi Centres will remain closed until January 16. Uttarakhand government has also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

READ: Uttarakhand health minister Satpal Maharaj tests COVID positive for second time