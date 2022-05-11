Ambedkarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A large number of venomous Cobra snakelets were found in an old earthen pot at Maduana village under Aalapur tehsil in Ambedkarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. At least 90 Cobra snakes entangled with each other were moving inside the pot on Tuesday.

90 Cobra snakes in a pot at Uttar Pradesh village

On hearing the news, people thronged the house to get a glimpse of the serpents. After seeing snakes in such a large number, some villagers said that it was ominous and hinted at impending danger. Others were found talking about 'Kaal Sarpa Dosha', a term used in astrology and is also related to someone's birth chart.

Anil Kumar, a villager, said, people were scared when they saw such a large number of venomous snakes. The forest department was informed so that these snakes could be released into jungle after catching them.