Kasaragod: For a 9-year-old boy, a bicycle could be his dream bike, and forgetting it could be a difficult task. He bought the bicycle by pooling up his savings of 2 years and now it has been stolen by a thief. He has saved around Rs 9000 in small coins and received Rs 3000 from his father to buy his prized possession for Rs 12000.

After fulfilling his dream, Muhammed was on cloud nine, but his happiness was short-lived when his bicycle went missing from his house. Initially, he thought his father was playing a prank and hiding the cycle but later realized that it was stolen by a miscreant. He couldn't control his emotions and broke down and cried inconsolably for days. Maybe it is just a cycle for others, but for Muhammed, it is invaluable possession.

Later, Muhammed's father Salam shared the incident on social media after which the whole village sympathized with Muhammed. Now, the little kid makes an emotional appeal to the thief...oooh Cycle thief please give me my cycle back and keeps looking at the window hoping that, one day he will get his cycle back and then he will offer a ride to his younger sister.

