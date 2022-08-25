Tumakuru: As many as nine persons died in a road accident in the Shira taluka of Tumakuru district of Karnataka late on Wednesday night. The incident took place when a lorry and a cruiser collided near the Balenahalli gate area.

Sources said that nine people were killed and 12 were injured in the accident. They further revealed that out of those injured four are in critical condition and have been admitted to a government hospital in the district.

All the deceased are said to be from the Raichur district. It is learned that there were 20 passengers in the cruiser. A case has been registered at the Kallembella police station.