New Delhi: Nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said four Kashmiri Pandits were killed in 2022 and as many in 2021, while one was killed in 2020.

The victims include a person belonging to the Kashmiri Rajput community, he said. Replying to another question, Rai said the Union home ministry has spent about Rs 2,815 crore for various aspects of security in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years.

The minister said Rs 1,267 crore was spent in 2019-20, Rs 611 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 936.095 crore in 2021-22. (PTI)