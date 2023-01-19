Noida: Nine people were injured on Thursday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a roadside eatery near the upcoming Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police officials said. The people were at the eatery located near Kishorepur village when the incident took place around 6 pm, a local police officer said.

It was a small cooking gas cylinder which exploded at the eatery, causing injuries to nine people all of them adults and local residents. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, Jewar police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI. The police officer confirmed that the eatery was not inside the airport premises.

Kishorepur is one of the notified villages in the Jewar area whose land is to be acquired for the development of the Greenfield Noida International Airport. (PTI)