Mangaluru: Mangaluru CCB Police arrested nine more persons in the case of consumption and sale of Marijuana. With this the number of arrests in the case has gone up to 24. Out of the nine arrested, two are doctors and seven are students, police said on Saturday.

On January 7, the CCB police raided the plot of Neil Kishor Lal Ramji Shah (38), a BDS student from UK. At least 2 kg of ganja, a toy pistol, two mobile phones and a digital scale were seized from him, police said. While interrogating him, the police came to know about a network of doctors and medical students who consumed and sold cannabis. He was a BDS student from 2006-07. He had extended his visa and settled in Mangaluru, police said.

Immediately the police raided and arrested 14 people. Now 9 more people have been arrested. "The total number of arrests has increased to 24," Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sasikumar informed. Police said that all of them used to get ganja from a prominent drug peddler named Neel Kishorilal Ramji and used to consume and sell it.

Also read: Marijuana worth Rs 1 cr seized in Assam, two held

" The police department has conducted a comprehensive investigation in this case. There is a total of eight medical colleges in Mangaluru. The police department is closely monitoring this. Due to online classes during Covid, such cases were not found. But now the offline class has started. Now the police have cracked the case of selling ganja, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sasikumar said.