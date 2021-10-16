SILIGURI: The North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) has reported an abnormal rise in the number of patient deaths during the last five days of Durga Puja. From October 11 to 15, the number of deaths reported from NBMCH has been 89. The death toll from October 9 to 15 rose to 118.

However, the NBMCH authorities have denied the figure and claimed that there is no abnormality in the figure for patient deaths. The family members of the deceased patients have claimed that so many deaths were reported because of the lack of physicians at the hospital during the festival days. Every year, doctors associated with NBMCH take leaves on turns in the days from Durgapur till Laxmi puja. Accordingly, the duty roasters of the doctors are prepared.

However, the family members of the deceased patients alleged that despite the duty roasters senior doctors and specialists hardly report on duty during the festive days. This year as well NBMCH witnessed a lack of doctors during the Puja days and only junior doctors and interns were holding the fort.

Najuma Begum, the elder sister of Bagdogra- based deceased patients said that his brother was admitted to NBMCH during the Puja. “He was having breathing problems. However, he was not attended by any doctor for the last few days and ultimately he died on Saturday. We are not allowed to speak to the doctors who were present at the hospital ward,” she alleged.

Similarly, Rekha Das, the wife of Raigunj based patient said her husband is admitted at NBMCH for the last one week. “But for the last five days he was not attended by any doctor and not provided with proper treatment,” she alleged. The NBMCH authorities have, however, denied such allegations. According to NBMCH superintendent, Sanjay Mullick there is nothing abnormal in the death figures. “The allegations of lack of doctors at the hospital during the festive days are also baseless. The doctors have attended duties are per duty roaster,

According to the hospital authorities, on average around 1,300 patients get admitted at NBMCH daily, out of which around 19 dies, a figure which is quite normal.