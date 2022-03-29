Agra: Social activist Apurva Sharma has shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urging her not to inaugurate newly constructed buildings on the campus of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University because these buildings were built despite injunctions by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT). UP Governor Anandiben Patel is expected to attend the 87th Convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University as the chief guest. She will inaugurate the two newly constructed buildings Chatrapati Shivaji Convocation Hall and Cultural Bhawan formerly known as Lalit Kala Sansthan. Besides, the social activist has also informed the District Magistrate and Agra Development Authority (ADA) in writing about the illegal construction of the university campus.

Social activist Apurva Sharma in the letter to UP Governor has mentioned that in the radius of 5,000 square metres of the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), the Supreme Court as well as National Green Tribunal in its order had stopped constructions, except for those which come under white industry categories. The white industry comes under the non-polluting category.

On the other hand, the university is all set for the 87th convocation. Altogether six online facilities, including OneView software, GeoTagging, Digilocker and call centre, will be inaugurated on the occasion. The call centre is being established in the Khandari area of the university campus, for the first time to cater to the needs of students belonging to Agra as well as those coming from outside. Speaking about the 87th convocation, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, said, "Altogether 169 medals will be given to passouts, including 129 gold medals and 40 silver medals. Besides, the university will adopt 101 children suffering from Tuberculosis (TB)."