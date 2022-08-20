Hyderabad: A total of 873 students were awarded 884 degrees (UG: 282, PG: 468, PhD: 134) four gold medals and 32 silver medals at the convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H). NTU Singapore President Prof Subra Suresh was the chief guest on the occasion. Delivering the convocation address, Prof Suresh called upon the graduates never to underestimate the power of one university, one individual, one idea, one act of courage, or one programme to have a significant influence on local and global society.

Congratulating IIT-H graduates, Prof Subra Suresh said, "Contemplate, cultivate and elevate your global and historical perspective with patience and compassion, always. Combined with the strong education you have received from IIT-Hyderabad, you will have an impact not just on your local community or country but on the entire humanity."

Prof Suresh said to maximise the power of one, it is critical that your perspectives do not focus only on the individual but also on the collective, not just on the local community but equally on the implications of your actions on the world around you. This requires broad-mindedness and convictions grounded in principles and values.

Cheering the graduates with the urge to keep the IIT-Hyderabad flag high, Prof BS Murty, Director of IIT-H, presented the institute report for the academic year 2021-2022. He narrated the journey of IIT-H last year through various waves of the pandemic and its after-effects. Prof Murty said the IIT-H excellently leveraged digital prowess to overcome the challenges thrown by the pandemic.

The transformation from physical presence to online was well managed to be contactless yet even more connected. As it is said, every incident in life teaches a lesson. "We have learned to nail the situation with resilience, solidarity and innovation. Last year, we crossed a major milestone of successfully graduating 10 batches of students year after year, increasing our number of students and building the infrastructure necessary for it. I am happy to inform you that from this year onwards we will be celebrating the success of the decennial batch of graduates”.