New Delhi: As many as 87 civilians and 99 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, as compared to 177 civilians and 406 security personnel in the previous five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha.

Rai further stated that 177 civilians and 406 security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from May 2014 to August 4, 2019. The Minister said that the Union Government has a zero-tolerance policy adding that terrorist attacks have declined from 417 in 2018 to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020, and 229 in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir.

