Amritsar (Punjab): Ahead of the celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19, 855 devotees on Wednesday have left for Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan via Wagah Attari border. The arrangements for their travel have been made by the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Only 855 people could procure visa for this pilgrimage because of the Covid-19 restrictions. The pilgrims will visit several gurudwaras during the pilgrimage and will return to India by November 26.

Devotees left with contentment this morning chanting the 'jo bole so nihal' and other religious slogans. Many of them are elated after getting permission from the central government, as well as about the facilities provided by the SGPC for this pilgrimage. Many were of the opinion they weren't sure if their visit would be allowed amid the Covid-19 restrictions, and like last year, their travel would not be permitted this year too. They expressed gratitude for the fact that they will now be able to visit a place that they hold sacred on the auspicious eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The decision of opening the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations has also come off as a great relief for the Sikh devotees in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared this decision taken by the central government via Twitter yesterday. The decision came after former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider opening the corridor for the Sikh devotees.

