New Delhi: At least 85 Covid cases were reported among inmates lodged in different cells of Tihar Central Prison. The corona positive cases were around 66 on January 10. Besides, surge in corona infection was also reported among jail staffers. At least 75 staffers of the three sections of the Tihar Central Prison were found corona positive, so far.

Sandeep Goyal, DG of Tihar Central Jail, said, "Out of 85 prisoners who were tested corona positive, 52 belong to Tihar Jail and 33 prisoners are from Mandoli Jail. Whereas, around 75 staffers of all the three jails have been infected with Corona. Altogether 44 jail employees belong to Tihar Jail, Mandoli Prison (23) and eight staffers from Rohini Jail have been detected Covid positive."

"By January 10 night, the number of Covid infected staffers was 48, which has now gone up to 75. Corona positive prisoners and jail staffers have been quarantined. Efforts are on to contain the Covid infection," said Goyal.

