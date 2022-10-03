New Delhi: The Supreme court has disposed of 849 cases in almost a month after CJI UU Lalit took charge as per the official website of the apex court. Total pending cases as on September 1 ,2022 was 70,310 and pending cases as on October 1 stands at 69,461.

Since CJI UU Lalit took over, loads of cases which were not listed for almost three years for hearing are being listed now. Many have been listed and heard and many like abrogation of Article 370, pleas challenging the CAA are scheduled to be listed after vacation.

Constitution benches have been constituted and they hear cases on a regular basis. While assuming the office, CJI Lalit had announced that he will constitute constitution benches and they will run throughout the year. Within a month five constitution matters have been disposed of. The pendency was at 493 as on September 1, which has reduced to 488 as on October 1.

The constitution bench matters are very crucial as they involve interpretation of laws which affect other cases and legislation in the country. More than 50 cases are being listed in one court on a daily basis since CJI Lalit took charge and judges often sit post 4 pm. Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench often sits till late and had heard cases till 9 pm on Friday. He will assume the office as the 50th CJI after CJI UU Lalit demits office.