Jaipur: In all, 84 persons, including 13 women, were arrested for gambling following a raid by a special team of the Jaipur Police Commisionerate at a farmhouse party in Sahipura under Jaisinghpura Khor Police Station limits on Sunday. A total of nine hookahs, 21 pairs of cards, seven tables, more than 100 bottles of liquor and cash worth Rs 23,71,408 were seized from the premises, police said.

The arrested persons include Inspector Anjaya of Karnataka Police, Srinath, a tehsildar posted in Bengaluru and KL Ramesh, a professor, among others. The accused hail from Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra informed Additional Police Commisioner (Crime) Ajay Pal Lamba. The search operation was conducted by the Jaisinghpura police and the CST team.

"It has become clear that the party was organised after a meeting. Those coming from outside were offered an isolated place, as well as liquor, women to accompany them and casino-like services. As the evidence indicates women were used in a material-like manner, charges of abetting human trafficking under relevant sections will also be framed against the accused in this case.

The main accused have been identified as Delhi-based Naresh Malhotra and his son, as well as Jaipur resident Mohit Soni, who maintains the Sahipura resort, and Manish Sharma, who hails from Meerut and undertook the responsibility of organising the event," Lamba further stated. Preliminary interrogation revealed that guests, who attended the party, paid Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh each for their participation.