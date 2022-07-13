Lucknow: A resident of Bengali Tola in Kaiserbagh was seriously injured on Monday after her pet dog attacked her. Sushila Tripathi (82) was rushed to the Balrampur Hospital where she died while receiving treatment. The hospital handed over the body to the police for a post-mortem which was conducted on Tuesday. Tripathi's body was returned to her family member for the funeral rites.

Sushila Tripathi lived with her son, other family members, their house help, and two pet dogs. The family owns two dogs - a Labrador and a ferocious Pitbull. On Tuesday morning, while walking the dogs on her terrace, the Pitbull attacked Sushila Tripathi. It started to bite her aggressively, however, given her old age, Sushila couldn't do much besides scream for help.

The pitbull caused grievous injuries to multiple parts of her body including her stomach, ear, face, feet and hands. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday evening where officials found bite marks at 13 places. Multiple scratch marks were discovered on other parts of her body as well. She was declared brought dead by doctors at the trauma centre in Balrampur Hospital.