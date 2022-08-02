New Delhi: As many as 81 Chinese nationals were issued 'Leave India' notices and over 700 have been placed on the adverse list for violating visa conditions from 2019 to 2021, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The information was shared by Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai in a written reply.

"During 2019 to 2021, 81 Chinese nationals were given Leave India Notice, 117 were deported and 726 were placed in adverse list for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts," stated Rai. As to whether the Government is aware of Chinese citizens residing in the country without visa or under expired visa, the MoS said that the Government maintains the records of such foreigners, including Chinese nationals, who enter with valid travel documents.

"Some of such foreigners overstay beyond visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like medical emergency or other personal reasons," he added. Rai further stated that in genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularized after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required.

"Where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946 including the issuance of Leave India Notice to the foreigner and charging penalty/visa fee" he added.