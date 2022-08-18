Moga (Punjab): In a high voltage drama, an 80-year-old man, identified as Barjinder Singh of Mehron village under Moga district in Punjab, climbed up on a water tank with a poison bottle in his hand demanding his money back on Thursday.

The old man alleged that he has paid Rs 8.5 lakhs to a person who belongs to the same village for buying 8 Kanal (a unit to measure land in Punjab) land, but now they are registering land to other persons, forcing the man to take this extreme step.

As per police officials, the dispute is linked to a land purchase deal held in 2015. For now, we have tried to calm down and further investigation will be done into the case.