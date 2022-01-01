New Delhi: The year 2022 will see the retirement of eight Supreme Court judges including the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, in August. Currently, the strength is 33 out of sanctioned strength 34 in the top court. Last year, 9 judges were appointed yet one post remains vacant.

This year Justice R Subhash Reddy, Justice Vineet Saran, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Indira Bannerjee, Justice Hemant Gupta, and Justice UU Lalit will retire apart from the CJI.

After CJI NV Ramana's retirement, Justice UU Lalit will be the CJI but only for around three months and then he will retire. After that Justice DY Chandrachud will succeed him in November this year.

The pending cases are already a big concern and are often raised by the judiciary itself. One of the major reasons for pendency is less number of judges and overload of cases on the judges.

Supreme Court currently has 69,885 cases pending before it as of 6, December 2021.

