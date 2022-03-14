New Delhi: Eight workers were rescued and several others are feared trapped under the ruins of an under-construction building that collapsed in the Kashmere Gate area on Monday. The locals immediately reported the mishap that occurred on Monday evening to the fire authorities as well as the police officials. As informed by the fire department, it received the information at around 5.24 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Both the authorities could initially rescue eight people buried in the wreckage, while many others are feared trapped as the rescue operation progresses. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Information was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmere Gate. Police, fire service, and Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway."

A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the building was illegally constructed, while the contractor and owner of the building are absconding since the incident. Local residents of the area also alleged that another such building is being constructed illegally in the same area, while claiming the Municipal Corporation and the local police being partially responsible for the mishap since the construction could not have been proceeded without their permission.

