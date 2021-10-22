Bahadurgarh (Harayana): Eight people, including a child and three women, were killed in a freak mishap on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday morning. The incident took place when a speeding truck rammed into their car that was parked on the expressway between Badli and Farukhnagar.

The victims were residents of Nagla Anoop village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who were returning home from Gogamedi in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. There were a total of 11 people in the car.

"The driver had parked the car behind a truck that was parked at the side of the road. A truck hit their vehicle from behind and the car got crushed between the two trucks. Eight people died in the incident," Om Prakash the investigating police officer told ANI, adding that the driver of the vehicle along with a child and a woman escaped as they were not in the car at that moment.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem and the deceased are yet to be identified, police said.

The accused truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. A police investigation is underway and efforts are on to arrest the absconding driver.