SC Constitution Benches: Over 8 lakh people viewed day 1 of live streaming
Published on: 47 minutes ago |
Updated on: 9 minutes ago
Updated on: 9 minutes ago
New Delhi: As many as eight lakh viewers watched the proceedings before three constitution benches of SC on the historic first day of Live streaming through Youtube and other TV Channels.
