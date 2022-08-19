Haflong (Assam): Eight militants of the Kuki Tribal Union (KTU), including members of its armed wing, surrendered before security forces in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Friday, an official said. The militants surrendered at the 11 Assam Rifles base camp at the Sarkari Bagan area of the town, in presence of top security officials. The group is mainly active in the Kuki-dominated area of Nagaland and Manipur, and Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong in Assam, he said.

The official added that the group had recently started extortion activities in the form of taxes. Seven of the cadres hail from Karbi Anglong district, while one is from Dima Hasao. "It took us three months to convince them to surrender after their activities (extortion) came to light," the official said. They were later forwarded to Haflong Police Station for further procedures.

Both the Central and State governments are simultaneously trying to bring the militants to the table of negotiation for restoring peace and normalcy in the area. (With Agency Inputs)