Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Eight people were killed and 45 others injured after a private bus in which they were travelling plunged into a valley near the Madanapalle-Tirupati highway at Bhakarapeta Kanuma in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Eight persons, including a child and a woman, were killed in the incident. Police said initial investigations suggest that the bus, which was carrying around 63 passengers, plunged into the valley due to the overspeed of the driver.

Rescue teams recovered six bodies from the spot. The child died while undergoing treatment at Naravaripalli PHC. Among the injured bridegroom was also present. The deceased have been identified as Malishetti Vengappa (60), Malishetti Murali (45), Kanthamma (40), Malishetti Ganesh (40), J.Yashaswini (8), driver Nabi Rasool and cleaner. Doctors said that the condition of many among the injured was critical. The death toll is expected to rise further. The injured have been shifted to Tirupati Ruia and Swims hospitals.

Venu from Rajendra Nagar in Dharmavaram, Anantapur district was getting married to a woman from Narayanavanam area of ​​Chittoor district. The engagement was arranged in Thiruchanur on Sunday morning. Venu (bridegroom) family left Dharmavaram at 3.30 pm in a private bus with 63 others. Everyone had dinner at a daba at 8 pm in Peeleru in Chittoor district. They resumed their journey and reached Bhakarapeta Ghat. The driver while taking a turn lost control over the steering and as a result, it plunged into the valley.

On receiving information, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited the injured at Tirupati Ruia hospital. As, it was darker, and was a ghat road, nobody noticed the incident, but some motorists, who heard screams of the injured, at 10:30 pm stopped their bikes and realised that a bus plunged into the valley. They immediately informed the police. On the other hand, motorists and police tried to rescue the injured. Immediately after receiving the information, Collector M Harinarayanan and Tirupati Urban SP Venkata Appalanaidu rushed to the spot and took part in the relief and rescue operations.

