Kulgam (J&K): Eight CRPF personnel and one civilian were injured in a road accident where two vehicles collided in the Chogalpura area of ​​South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Surinder Singh, K Satya, K Maha, Raqibul Islam, Rajendra, C Rama Krishna, Mashram Arvind, and A Rajni, while the civilian has been identified as Muhammad Akbar.

In the accident, a CRPF vehicle has been tumbled after a collision with an auto, all the eight CRPF personnel in the vehicle along with the auto driver. Meanwhile, The police have started to probe the incident. All the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, the official said.