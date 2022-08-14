New Delhi: The Central Government on Sunday announced gallantry awards on the eve of Independence Day. As many as eight Shaurya Chakras are being awarded to Army personnel including two posthumously. Sepoy Karn Veer Singh and Gunner Jasbir Singh have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Naik Devendra Pratap Singh has been awarded the 2nd highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra.

The Indian Army's Shaurya Chakra awardees include Major Nitin Dhania, Amit Dahiya, Sandeep Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Havildar Ghanshyam, and Lance Naik Raghavendra Singh. Besides, 81 others were conferred Sena Medals with five of them awarded posthumously.

Here is what the citations of Kirti and Shaurya Chakra awardees read:

Naik Devendra Pratap Singh (Kirti Chakra)

On 29 January 2022 at 1510 hours, specific input was received regarding presence of terrorists in a village in Pulwama District (Jammu and Kashmir). Naik Devendra Pratap Singh displayed exceptional tactical acumen in laying an impregnable cordon. During search, when subjected to indiscriminate fire by four terrorists equipped with modern assault rifles, Naik Devendra Pratap Singh stood his ground undeterred and immediately retaliated, which prevented terrorist escape.

Displaying indomitable courage with utter disregard to personal safety, he crawled under fire and positioned himself near target house in the line of fire within three meters from hiding terrorists. Terrorists rushed out of the house firing indiscriminately, lobbing grenades and came face to face with him. Exhibiting nerves of steel and bravery of highest order, Naik Devendra Pratap Singh eliminated one terrorist on the spot face to face and swiftly changed his position to engage fleeing terrorists thereby eliminating the second terrorist. Terrorists eliminated were identified as a Category ‘A++’, and Category ‘C’ terrorists.

For displaying indomitable courage and devotion beyond call of duty resulting in elimination of two hardcore terrorists, Naik Devendra Pratap Singh is recommended for the award of “KIRTI CHAKRA”.

Major Nitin Dhaania (Shaurya Chakra)

On 13 December 2021, Major Nitin Dhaania was tasked to execute a surgical operation in a crowded area of South Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) to avert terrorist attack on Army convoy. At 1330 hours, two terrorists in guise of civilians were positively identified by him.

Sensing danger to civilians and imminent threat to Army convoy, he along with his buddy discreetly closed in towards the terrorists and tactfully challenged the terrorists, who retaliated with automatic fire towards them at extremely close range.

Major Nitin and his buddy immediately grabbed the terrorists and engaged them in hand to hand combat. In ensuing grapple, he eliminated a terrorist identified as a Category A+ terrorist. Subsequently, he rushed towards his buddy and sensing mortal threat to his life, in another aimed shot, eliminated the second terrorist identified as a Category ‘A’ terrorist.

For displaying exceptional courage with utter disregard to personal safety, indomitable fighting spirit, ferocity in combat and averting an attack on an Army Convoy and saving precious lives of civilians, Major Nitin Dhaania is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

Major Amit Dahiya (Shaurya Chakra)

Major Amit Dahiya, Sena Medal was leading a Search and Destroy Operation Team tasked to eliminate foreign terrorists in Pulwama district based on the intelligence provided by General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Victor) and corroborated by different intelligence agencies.

The officer through his meticulous planning and tactical acumen inducted his Team in general area under inclement weather conditions using unexpected route to achieve complete surprise. He astutely deployed his Sniper Detachments to observe the area from vantage points

and stops to cut off likely escape routes. At 0605 hours, civilian movement was seen in the general area. Terrorists upon sensing danger came out from a Dhok and started firing indiscriminately using civilians as cover. On ascertaining threat to own troops and civilians, Major Amit Dahiya, Sena Medal displayed bold initiative and tactically maneuvered to close in and neutralised the terrorist in a fierce gun battle. Thereafter, he provided accurate fire support to assist in neutralising second terrorist while ensuring no collateral damage.

For displaying enterprising leadership, conspicuous courage, tactical acumen and unvanquishable determination, Major Amit Dahiya, Sena Medal is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

Major Sandeep Kumar (Shaurya Chakra)

Since March 2020, Major Sandeep Kumar exhibited exceptional resoluteness and fortitude during five successful operations resulting in elimination of 13 terrorists. On 05 January 2022 at 0430 hours, during a specific operation in, Pulwama district (Jammu and Kashmir), three terrorists equipped with modern assault rifles and night vision devices opened indiscriminate fire on search party on Major Sandeep from a cowshed.

Maintaining tactical composure, he swiftly retaliated fire and re-deployed his team to prevent terrorist escape. Undeterred by terrorist fire and with utter disregard to personal safety, the officer crawled ahead under covering fire provided by his buddy and closed in to the cowshed in an open area without any cover. The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on Major Sandeep and his buddy.

Displaying unflinching loyalty, he pushed his buddy away from grave danger, exposing himself to heavy terrorist fire. In an act of unparalleled courage, he engaged terrorists in a face to face gun fight eliminating one terrorist and grievously injuring another terrorist. Terrorist eliminated was identified as a Category ‘A++’ terrorist. For displaying supreme leadership and exemplary courage beyond the call of duty, Major Sandeep Kumar is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

Major Abhishek Singh (Shaurya Chakra)

Major Abhishek Singh since joining battalion has exhibited exceptional resoluteness and leadership qualities taking part in four successful operations resulting in elimination of nine terrorists.

On 06-07 January 2022, he was part of Operation Zoiu leading his team to lay initial cordon in Budgam District (Jammu and Kashmir). The alert officer observed suspicious movement of three individuals who opened indiscriminate fire on being challenged. Effective retaliation foiled escape bid.

Post neutralisation of first terrorist, remaining two terrorists got holed up in narrow alley between houses. Major Abhishek Singh leading search team volunteered to clear it physically. While closing in team was fired upon by hiding terrorist and in ensuing firefight Major Abhishek Singh injured second terrorist with effective fire. Meanwhile grenade lobbed by third terrorist injured officer near left eye. Though bleeding profusely, officer regained his wit and located third terrorist firing onto search team. Appreciating grave danger to his buddy and disregarding personal safety the officer swiftly manoeuvred to acquire advantageous position and took aimed shots neutralising heavily armed category A+ foreign terrorist.

For displaying commendable leadership and bravery thereby injuring one terrorist and eliminating another heavily armed foreign terrorist, Major Abhishek Singh is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

Havildar Ghanshyam (Shaurya Chakra)

On 13 July 2021 at 2230 hours, specific input was received regarding presence of terrorists in Pulwama town (Jammu and Kashmir). Havildar Ghanshyam with his intimate knowledge of terrain, ensured swift laying of an impregnable cordon and quickly readjusted his position to cover escape routes.

At 0840 hours on 14 July 2021, Havildar Ghanshyam and his buddy Sepoy Bhupendra Singh Bhandari came under heavy fire from a terrorist attempting to break the cordon. Exhibiting raw courage and tactical acumen, Havildar Ghanshyam swiftly retaliated with accurate fire thereby preventing escape. Once it was decided to close in towards terrorist hiding in the house, Havildar Ghanshyam volunteered to undertake this daunting task along with his buddy. With utter disregard to his personal safety and exhibiting extraordinary valour, Havildar Ghanshyam dashed towards the terrorist from limited cover and eliminated the terrorist at close range under covering fire from his buddy. Terrorist eliminated was identified as a Category A++ terrorist.

For displaying indomitable courage, exceptional dedication and devotion beyond the call of duty resulting in elimination of one hardcore terrorist, Havildar Ghanshyam is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

Ragh Vendra Singh (Shaurya Chakra)

Lance Naik Ragh Vendra Singh, was serving with 9 Rashtriya Rifles. He was part of initial team of a cordon and search operation launched by the unit on 29 December 2021 in a village in Kulgam District (Jammu and Kashmir).

At 2140 hours, Lance Naik Ragh Vendra received a radio call of a suspect approaching his side, he immediately realigned himself towards terrorists and charged upon them while firing swiftly and accurately, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades towards Lance Naik Ragh Vendra injuring him grievously and attempted escape into the orchards. In a bold action, unmindful of his injury, displaying ingenuity, initiative, most conspicuous gallantry and unparalleled bravery Lance Naik Ragh Vendra closed in with the terrorists under fire and neutralised a hard-core terrorist from point blank range ensuring no injuries to own troops or the civilians.

The terrorist was later identified as a Category A++ terrorist. Inspite of sustaining gunshot injury he displayed exceptional courage and valour with little regard for personal safety, resulting in the elimination of a hard-core terrorist, Lance Naik Ragh Vendra Singh is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

Sepoy Karn Veer Singh (Posthumous) (Shaurya Chakra)

Based on specific HUMINT regarding movement of two unidentified terrorists in a village in Shopian district (Jammu and Kashmir) an ambush was laid on 20 October 2021. Sepoy Karn Veer Singh was scout of the team which had laid the ambush. At 1030 hours, when intercepted by the ambush, both the terrorists in an attempt to escape jumped into a nalla.

Sepoy Karn Veer Singh foreseeing the contingency of terrorists escape dashed after them alone for 100 meters. Terrorists realizing that they were being chased fired at him indiscriminately and lobbed grenades injuring him. Undaunted by his injuries, Sepoy Karn Veer Singh crawled ahead for 30 meters and accurately engaged the terrorists and pinned them down. Valorous at close range, he eliminated terrorist in an intense firefight.

Displaying unprecedented courage and devotion to duty Sepoy Karn Veer Singh continued to engage the second terrorist, injured him before receiving a bullet injury on his head, and laid his life in the line of duty. For eliminating one hardcore terrorist and injuring another one, despite being mortally wounded, Sepoy Karn Veer Singh is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)”.

Gunner Jasbir Singh (Posthumous) (Shaurya Chakra)

On 29 December 2021, Gunner Jasbir Singh was part of inner cordon during an operation in which three terrorists were eliminated. On specific input, a cordon and search operation was launched in a village in Anantnag District (Jammu and Kashmir). As the deliberate search of target house was in progress, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed two grenades in a bid to break cordon and flee.

Sensing danger to own troops Late Gunner Jasbir Singh immediately sprung into action and with sheer disregard to his personal safety he repositioned himself and retaliated with accurate fire which blocked the escape route of terrorists but terrorists continued to fire. He then showing indomitable courage moved ahead, closed in with the firing terrorists and eliminated terrorist with M4 weapon at close range later identified as a CAT A++, who was involved in Pulwama attack.

In the ensuing gunfight, Gunner Jasbir Singh sustained multiple gunshot wounds and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. For displaying exceptional gallantry beyond the call of duty and nerve of steel under hostile fire in the face of enemy, Gunner Jasbir Singh is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)”.