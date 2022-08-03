Kannur(Kerala): A Kerala teacher has been sentenced to 79 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2.7 lakhs on Wednesday for sexually abusing five LP School girls. The accused has been identified as P E Govindan Namboodiri. According to sources, the Taliparamba POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Fast Track court convicted Govindan for sexually abusing the children inside the classroom between June 2013 and January 2014.

Also read: AP police launch man-hunt against teacher who sexually harassed students

Earlier, the headmistress and the helpdesk-in-charge of the school who had been booked for failing the report the offense despite being aware of it were acquitted r. Following the incident, the teacher was removed from service. Judge P Mujeeb of Taliparamba POCSO Fast Track court pronounced the verdict.