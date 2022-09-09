New Delhi: About 76 start-ups have been onboarded under the ‘India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Start-Up Challenge’ at a programme addressed by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said: "The shortlisted start-ups will be provided financial support of up to ₹ 20 lakh each to work in the fields of water supply, used water management, water body rejuvenation, and groundwater management, etc."

"The start-ups have been shortlisted by the Ministry through a challenging process launched in March 2022 under AMRUT 2.0 Mission", said a statement by the MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs). In this regard, a ‘Startup Gateway’ has also been launched wherein the start-ups can apply and be shortlisted by MoHUA for financial support.

Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for MoHUA, Manoj Joshi (Secretary MoHUA), Ms D.Thara (Additional Secretary), and other dignitaries, the Ministry also launched a Toolkit for ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ in 485 cities.

Pey Jal Survekshan, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, will assess cities with respect to the quality of water and quality of water delivery to the citizens, along with sewerage, septage management, grievance redressal, water body conservation, groundwater management etc.

The event also witnessed awards presentation for 25 best photographs from the photography competition, each carrying a cash prize of ₹ 10,000. The competition was conducted for students by the Ministry under ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ to spread awareness among the masses about the conservation of water bodies.