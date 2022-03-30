Pune: Nirupama Bhave, a 75-year-old-lady, from Pune has travelled a total of 10 kilometres across India on her bicycle. She has travelled 2100 km from Pune to Sunderbans in just 16 days. Nirupama Bhave said, "give 2 days' break to your scooter, ride a bicycle and enjoy your life."

Nirupama Bhave and her husband were both professors at Wadia College in Pune. When they were both working, a friend of her husband who was 60 years old at that time used to cycle 14 kilometres daily from Aundh to Wadia College. Nirupama Bhave got inspired and started cycling. She tried slowly and made it possible even at this age.

At the age of 54, she traveled from Wagah Border to Agra on her bicycle in her first year. Following this, she rode from Bhubaneswar to Calcutta in her second year, and in her third year, she traveled from Goa to Cochin and then from Chennai to Kanyakumari. Later on, Nirupama Bhave traveled to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Manali, Leh, and she also set a record by going to Khardung, which is almost 13,041 feet high.

Nirupama Bhave celebrated her 70th birthday after completing the journey from Pune to Kanyakumari in just 16 days. On her 72nd birthday celebration, she cycled from Pune to Jammu and Kashmir along with 2100 km from Pune to Calcutta and crossed a benchmark 10,000 km cycle journey. She doesn't use a scooter while visiting any spot in the city.

