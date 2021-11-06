Bhubaneswar: A salient feature of the Indian Independence movement was the active participation of the tribal community. However, only a few, who went to jail or were hanged by the Britishers, were accorded martyr status. Besides, names of several others disappeared from the pages of history.

As the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, ETV Bharat has found contributions of Odisha tribals in the freedom struggle that deserve to be acknowledged.

When Mahatma Gandhi launched 'Quit India Movement' in 1942, giving an ultimatum to the Britain to end their almost 200-year invasion, the tribal people from Koraput region of Odisha (from Gunupur to Papadahandi and Mathili) were engaged in a brave movement against the British. Their attack on Mathili police station led by Laxman Nayak, the tribal revolt near Gunupur and the sacrifices of hundreds of tribals on the banks of the Thuri river in Papadahandi sent a strong message to Britain during the Quit India Movement.

Odisha tribals seek recognition for their unparalleled fighters

"Koraput's participation in the Quit India Movement in 1942 was so remarkable that it is unparalleled. Tribal people of undivided Koraput district played an active role in the success of Quit India Movement in Odisha," said Krushna Singh, a Sarvodaya worker.

Unfortunately, it is a fact that even veteran freedom fighters like Laxman Nayak are rarely remembered by the government. On the birth and death anniversary of Laxman Nayak, officials, political leaders and people from various sections of the society make a beeline to his birthplace Tentuligumma. But unfortunately, the martyr and his village are forgotten for the remainder of the year.

People of Tentuligumm hope that the unsung tribal heroes will be honoured one day. "Everyone knew about Shaheed Laxman Nayak. There were thousands of others who sacrificed their lives for our independence. But even people of Mathili would not be able to say who else was killed in the Mathili shooting by British police. It is a great injustice to the unnoticed martyrs," said Gadadhar Parida, former district collector, Koraput.

"This year, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence, the family members of the martyrs should be recognised," said Parida.

The government’s indifference to the martyr's family members in Tentuligumma is shocking. The martyrs' family members are still waiting to get their due recognition. Three generations later, the government has not been able to make arrangements for the residential accommodation of the family of the martyr.

The government talks about providing all kinds of facilities to the martyrs' families. Promises are being made but no development ever reached them. "Everyone speaks great about Laxman Nayak but nothing has been done for his family. The government does not pay attention. We have not even been given a house," said Madhu Nayak, grandson of Martyr Laxman Nayak.

Meanwhile, the district administration claims it has started work for the development of Tentuligumma and all the remote areas under the Baipariguda block.

"Tentuligumma, the village of Martyr Laxman Nayak, is an important panchayat for us. Last year, RD DEPT started the construction of a mega-bridge over the Kolab. We aim to provide services to the village from Boipariguda block," Abdal Aktar, District Collector, Koraput.