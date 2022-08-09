Hyderabad: The Telangana government would screen Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in 552 theatres across the state from August 9 to 22 as part of celebrations of 75 years of Independence. A total of 22 lakh children would be watching the film.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who inaugurated the fortnight-long celebrations at an event on Monday, said he has asked Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for lakhs of students to watch the film. The students should know about the freedom struggle, he said.

Also read: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: World Heritages glittering in lights at Agra

"Richard Attenborough's Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley in the title role, is being displayed in 552 theatres across the state (Telugu & Hindi) free of cost from Aug 9 to 22 and a total of 22 lakhs schoolchildren will be watching it. An amazing effort by the Telangana government," Special Chief Secretary Urban Development Arvind Kumar tweeted.