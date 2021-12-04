Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi, the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle and the father of the nation, played an important role in liberating India by fighting tooth and nail against the British based on his principles of truth and non-violence. In Harda, it was family of Sokals, who were in the first row of the Independence Movement like many others in the town.

The Sokal family members, the late freedom fighter Champalal Sokal and his father Tulsiram Sokal, played an important role in the freedom struggle. Though several families were involved in the freedom movement in Harda, Sokal family was in the limelight because of their closeness to Gandhiji. It was because of Sokal family the residents of Harda made huge donation to Gandhiji during his visit on 8 December 1933.

The late freedom fighter's family still cherishes the memories of Gandhi's visit to Harda in 1933.

His two daughters, now in their 80s and 90s, recalled the day Gandhiji visited their place as part of his campaign for Harijan welfare.

Harda sisters preserve silver tray auctioned by Gandhi

They told ETV Bharat, a large number of people from nearby villages and cities in Harda, stood on both sides of the road and welcomed Bapu by showering flowers on him. Everyone stood in queue patiently to meet Gandhi which impressed Gandhiji a lot.In his address to the people, he told them he had never seen such a discipline anywhere and he called Harda, "the City of Heart'.

The people of Harda presented Gandhi a bag full of money. They collected Rs 1,633 and 15 annas, which was a big amount during pre-independence days. It would have probably been the biggest amount collected during his tour, as mentioned in the newspaper named Harijan Sevak.

Sharing the precious memories of Gandhi's visit, the daughters said, a silver tray was also presented to Gandhi which was auctioned at the same time. Tulsiram Sokal bought the tray from the auction for Rs 101, which is being preserved by the Sokal sisters as a treasure.

To keep the memory of their father alive, daughter Sarla Sokal has donated one thousand books to spread Gandhian literature besides a spinning wheel to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

This unheard story of Sokal sisters and their memories are quite popular till date in the small sleepy of Harda in Madya Pradesh. As Gandhiji said, the city of heart still beats with their memories.

Also Read: Sabarmati Ashram: An important focal point of India's freedom struggle