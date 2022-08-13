Meerut: Demonstrating the affection for legendary freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, three little girls wore the get-up of the freedom fighters, with one of them shaving off her head to play the Mahatma during a Tiranga rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Ramsha, a local school girl said she was excited to play the Mahatma and asked her parents for their consent.

To her delight, the parents also agreed to her after which she shaved off her head to get into the role. "Gandhi Ji gave life for the country. I have only shaved my head," an excited Ramsha said. Her father, Chand Mohammad, a barber, also encouraged his daughter and shaved her head himself. Apart from Ramsha, Asiya played Laxmibai the Rani of Jhansi and Urmish, played Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The girls said they were excited to play the respective roles at the Tiranga rally and their joy knew no bounds after they got the roles. DM Deepak Meena and Meerut Cantt MLA Amit Agarwal also appreciated the girls. The rally was held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence.