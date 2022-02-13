Patna: The history of the Indian freedom struggle is dotted with revolutionaries who were instrumental in bringing about the long-desired freedom for our motherland, but whose roles were subdued in public memory with the passing of time. Batukeshwar Dutt, an associate of Bhagat Singh, played a key role in the parliament bombings back in 1929, and eventually left for future generations an independent, robust Indian nation.

Even Bhagat Singh was a great admirer of Batukeshwar, and that was the reason why Saheed-A-Azam had gone to Lahore Central Jail to take the autograph of Dutt.

Bhagat Singh's fellow revolutionary, Batukeshwar Dutt another unsung hero of freedom struggle

Born in a village in undivided Bengal's Bardhaman district on November 18, 1910, Dutt made Patna his place of work. He had gone to Kanpur for his high school studies where he met Chandrashekhar Azad who was leading the Hindustani Socialist Republican Association (HSRA).

Dutt became a member of HSRA in 1928, where he met Bhagat Singh, and thus commenced a new era.

The passing of the draconian Defence of India Act (1915) by the British government, with an aim to suppress the revolutionary outbursts, is what can be termed the proverbial 'straw which broke the camel's back'.

On April 8, 1929, Dutt along with Bhagat Singh hurled a bomb in the central assembly, filling the halls with smoke and resonating slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' to protest the Trade Dispute Bill and Public Safety Bill introduced by the British government.

During the trials, Dutt was sentenced to life imprisonment and deported to the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bhagat Singh, on the other hand, was awarded the death penalty.

''Batukeshwar Dutt was very much impressed with Bhagat Singh and he was an associate of him. Batukeshwar Dutt was with Bhagat Singh when they threw a bomb on Central Assembly Hall. Bhagat Singh was sentenced to hang till death whereas Batukeshwar Dutt was awarded black water punishment," said historian Arun Kumar Singh.

Dutt, who was always ready to sacrifice his life for the country, was disappointed when he was not awarded the death sentence. During the black water punishment, Dutt had to go through several hardships. At one point, he conducted a hunger strike inside prison.

In 1937, he was brought to Bankipur Central Jail in Patna and was released in 1938. After getting released from jail, he jumped into the Non-cooperation movement started by Mahatma Gandhi, where he was again arrested by the British government. After four years, he was released from jail in 1945 and when India got independence on 15 August 1947 he was staying in Patna.

A resident of the area in Patna, Ram Ji said, "The British had inflicted lots of cruelty on Batukeshwar Dutt when he was serving black water punishment in Cellular Jail. In 1937, he was transferred to Bankipur Central Jail in Patna. While serving the black water punishment, he had tuberculosis and after independence in 1947, he got married and stayed in Patna itself. He lived an unrecognized and isolated life in Patna.”

Dutt died due to prolonged illness on July 20, 1965. As his last wish, Dutt requested to bury him next to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. His request was honored and Dutt's last rites were performed at the Indo-Pak border in Hussainiwala alongside the memorial of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.