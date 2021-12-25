Hyderabad: "We will face the bullets of the enemies; we are free & will remain free." ﻿This slogan by Chandra Shekhar Tiwari popularly known as Chandra Shekhar Azad lit the spirit among the youth to fight for the country. Not only his life but his death also sparked a revolution during India's freedom struggle.

Many revolutionaries sacrificed their lives to free our country from the slavery of the British and the result of the sacrifice of these revolutionaries is that, we are living in a free independent and democratic country.

75 Years of Independence - An exceptional leader and a true patriot, Chandra Shekhar Azad

Born in July 1906 in the Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, Azad was associated with Mahatma Gandhi's non-cooperation movement at the young age of just 15.

When arrested by the police and presented before a magistrate for having participated in Gandhi’s noncooperation movement (1920–22) at Banares ( now Varanasi), he gave his name as 'Azad' (which in Urdu translates to 'Free or Liberated'), his father's name as 'Azadi' (Freedom) and mentioned his address as 'prison'.

Although he was not imprisoned due to his age, he was brutally whipped by the police.

Following the incident, the Indian National Congress soon glorified him, and this led to Azad gaining popularity among the masses. This was the day after which Chandrashekhar Tiwari came to be known as Chandra Shekhar Azad.

In February 1922, when several policemen were killed by a revolutionary mob at Chauri Chaura, Mahatma Gandhi suspended the non-cooperation movement. Azad was disappointed by Gandhi’s suspension of the non-cooperation movement and had joined the radical Hindustan Republican Association (HRA).

On 9th August 1925, the Hindustan Republic Association carried out a train robbery (Kakori Train Robbery) to obtain funds for its armed struggle against the British. Azad was part of this robbery along with 10 HRA members.

A Lucknow bound train carrying money collected from railway stations en route was looted. Stunned by the move, the British regime had later tracked down several conspirators.

On 27 February 1931, Azad was planning a movement with his companions at Alfred Park, Prayagraj, when the British surrounded him from all sides.

Then Azad took out his pistol and asked his companions to leave. Though an encounter broke out between the cops, Azad managed to evade the police for several hours, however by then, the latter ran out of bullets and had only one left.

Knowing there was no way to escape, Azad did not want to be taken captive by the British regime and decided to end his life with the last bullet.

Chandra Shekhar Azad had a pistol, which he affectionately had nicknamed 'Bamtul Bukhara', it was a Colt Model 1903 Pocket Hammerless semi-auto. 32 bore.

Azad then ended his life with the last bullet using the pistol. Following the encounter, the British officers took that pistol to England.

But after India got independence, this pistol was brought back to the country on July 3, 1976, and kept safe in the Allahabad Museum built-in Alfred Park.

There are many stories about the valour of Chandra Shekhar Azad, which even today instils a wave of patriotism among the youth.

Due to his bravery, Azad got immortalized forever in the hearts of people and also in the history of India's fight for freedom. The country will always be proud of this true freedom fighter.