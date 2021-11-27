Ahmedabad: Started in 1919, Navjivan Trust, an organisation based here in Gujarat, still holds sway over millions of people around the world. The word 'Navjivan' means 'New Life' in several languages, including Hindi, Gujarati and other Indo-Aryan languages.

Bringing a fresh lease of life to the freedom movement in early 1930s, Mahatma Gandhi founded the trust soon after he was appointed as the editor of Navjivan Weekly on 7 September 1919. The main aim was to propagate his ideals of non-violence, independence and communal harmony among the readers.

Till today, the trust remains as a knowledge house of Gandhi's literature and ideals for anyone who is interested to a study about India's freedom movement and Gandhian principles. The trust is working tirelessly over the decades and has published more than 1,000 books in 18 Indian languages, besides English.

The trust has also preserved a number of machines and typewriters. The Navjivan and Young India weeklies run by Gandhiji to liberate India from British slavery was printed on these machines. Maulana Mohammad Ali, the owner of New Delhi-based newspaper 'Comrade', donated all the printing presses to 'Navjivan' when he closed his own paper.

Navjivan Magazine was initially published every month, but it was made weekly after Gandhiji became its editor and the readership increased, making him to shift to a new printing press. Thus Navjivan Mudranalaya was started on February 11, 1922, by renting a house in Sarkhigara Wadi for a rent of Rs.400 to meet the growing number of readers.

However, the document of Navjivan Trust was registered much later, on 27 November 1929, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was appointed as the first president of the trust.

As stated in its declaration at the time of its establishment, the objective of the Navjivan Trust was to enlighten and educate the people through peaceful methods for the attainment of 'Swaraj i.e. Swarajya for India'.

The trust focused on promoting Charkha and Khadi, women empowerment, widow marriages, education of women, unity among Hindus and Muslims, besides opposing untouchability and child marriage and introducing creative ways to save cows by starting dairies and other such organisations.

Navjivan Trust also worked towards breaking the undue importance given to English language and propagating the establishment of Hindi or Hindustan instead.

The trust was also very particular about promoting the religious, socio-economic and political uplift of the people through general and other publications of books; not to run advertisements in the publications of organisation, and publish the statement of activities of the organisation and its accounts within three months after the end of the administrative year.

Another objective of the Navjivan Trust was to promote the activities undertaken by Gandhiji for the religious, social, economic and political uplift of the people through the publication of journals and books. Gandhiji, who believed in 'Atma Nirbharta' (self-reliance), made the Navjivan Trust 'Atmanirbhar' through various publications and printing works, which is still going on today. As a result, the trust has so far not accepted any grant or donation.