Porbandar: Porbandar is a city in Gujarat's Saurashtra that is synonymous with Gandhiji's vivid experiences. As we approach the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, the strength of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's heroic deeds has been set at its foundation. "Today I recall the life behind me when I was 10 to 15 years old and Gandhiji was slain," Narottam Palan, a well-known historian of Porbandar, remarked of Gandhiji's vital tie with the city.

Born in 1969 into a Vaishnava vanik family

On October 2, 1969, in Gujarat's Porbandar, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born to a Vaishnava Vanik family. However, no one had done Gandhian grocery business in the three generations before him, and they were living as dewans of some royal state. Karamchand Gandhi, Mohandas Gandhi's father, was the Diwan of Porbandar state, as well as the Diwan of Rajkot and Wankaner. The Gandhi family was staunchly vegetarian, in line with Vaishnava tradition. Mohandas was married to Kasturba at the age of 13, as was customary at the time.

Early life and preliminary studies

75 years of freedom Gandhijis journey from Porbandar to Africa

Gandhi was an average student until he reached puberty, according to himself. He began his education in Porbandar and subsequently moved to Rajkot. After finishing his schooling, in 1888, he enrolled in Shamaldas College, which is connected with the University of Bombay, for advanced studies. He subsequently dropped out of college and returned to his family back in Porbandar.

With many of his family members in high-ranked jobs, Mohandas' family wanted him to become a lawyer. This allowed him to study in England. On September 4, 1888, Gandhi sailed for London from Bombay. He studied law in London.

In June 1891, Gandhi was called to the bar at the age of 22 upon finishing his degree, and left London for Rajkot. Eventually, in 1893, Mohandas was invited to South Africa as a lawyer for his cousin by Dada Abdullah, a Kathiawari merchant, who originated from Porbandar and was living at the time in Durban.

Gandhiji went to Africa in 1893

Gandhiji left Gujarat for South Africa in 1893 and lived there for 21 years, returning to India twice in between. Many historians have interpreted Gandhiji's 21 years in South Africa as a transition period from Mohandas to Mahatma. In the words of Nelson Mandela, "you gave us Mohan, and we gave you Mahatma". Gandhiji felt humiliated by the rules and actions of the British administration, particularly their ruthless treatment, in South Africa. Being the Diwan's kid, his two experiences of getting beaten up in Africa while being well-bred was a heart-wrenching incident resulting in life-long self-reflection.

There is a tomb of Dada Abdullah in Porbandar

Gandhiji was granted a one-year visa to visit South Africa. The tombs of Dada Abdullah and his brother Zaveri Seth may still be found at Porbandar's cemetery. Both Dada Abdullah and Zaveri Seth, as well as the lawyer who contested their case in South Africa, were from Porbandar.

Mohandas became well-known in Africa's Hindu community

Gandhiji's ingenuity had a profound influence on the Hindu community in Africa. As a result, even after Gandhiji's one-year permission had expired, the Hindu community advised him to stay, and he stayed in South Africa for 21 years instead of one. To make a livelihood in South Africa, Gandhiji practiced law for 21 to 13 years. His income from advocacy was also quite lucrative at the time.

Gandhiji the Satyagrahi was born in South Africa

There was also an episode of betrayal involving a resident of Gandhiji's home. It was taken from him by a close friend. Gandhiji led the Zulu insurrection in the second year after being startled by the incident, and Satyagraha was born in South Africa in 1907. Gandhi believed the battle against white rulers at the time could not be won with brute force, and hence professed the usage of Hinduism's weapon of nonviolence.

Working as a lawyer in South Africa, he also played a part in the Zulu Rebellion (also known as Bambatha Rebellion, named after Zulu general Bambatha kaMancinza), where Indians participating in the war were recruited into the Stretcher Corps, backed by Gandhi's constant encouragement. The Stretcher Corps treated wounded Zulu soldiers fighting against British occupation forces.

The ideology of 'Satyagraha' eventually took shape in 1907, with a huge protest erupting in Johannesburg against the Transvaal province administration after it made compulsory the registration of Indians and Chinese populations living in the region.

Influence of Jainism and knowing India

Jainism had an impact on Gandhiji. Shrimad Rajchandra was regarded as his guru, and he provided him Ruskin's Unto the Last as well as Tolstoy's work. Gandhi established the Phoenix Monastery in Africa in 1907 and the Tolstoy Monastery in South Africa in 1910, devoting his entire life to public service while working as a lawyer.

Gandhiji's deepest roots in Dharma Shraddha were his mother Putlibai's ritual tradition. In his memoirs, he also mentions that his mother would not eat unless she could see the sun.

Gandhiji had the chance to witness the reality of life in South Africa, so he traveled to England on December 14, 1915, and then to India in January 1915, where he met Guru Gopal Krishna and was invited to tour the country. Gandhiji realized the idea of India as a nation, complete with many different languages and traditions. After his tour of India, he established Kocharab Ashram, Sabarmati Ashram, and Wardha Ashram.

Adopted a simple life

He also advised the Raja Maharajas that if India was to be free, they needed to live as Indians do. As a result, he clothed himself plainly and began to live a simple life.

Studying the Bhagavad Gita in-depth

The Gita was translated by Gandhiji. After studying the Gita thoroughly, he remarked, "I am not a great Pandit or Acharya, but I believe that the lessons of this Gita have been practiced in my life."

As a result, Gandhiji lived his life according to the precepts of the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita. His translation of the Kellogita is a wonderful illustration of his theological understanding. The immortal inheritance of Porbandar will be the first step towards attaining such a fact, which occurred on the land of Porbandar.